Coronavirus Crisis: PM Narendra Modi announces complete lockdown across India from midnight for next 21 days

The coronavirus cases across India have been on a rapid increase these days. And while the count has crossed the toll of 500 in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a stringent action to combat the deadly virus. In his recent address to the nation, PM Modi has announced a complete lockdown in India for the next 21 days. The lockdown will be starting from midnight today. The decision of complete lockdown has been taken as a precautionary measure to combat the novel coronavirus.

Talking about the lockdown, PM Modi made an appeal to the citizens to stay where they are and not to step out of their house. He also emphasised that the next 21 days are crucial for the nation to break the chain of COVID 19 transmission and the only thing people must do is to stay at home until April 21, 2020. “As per the World Health Organisation, if one person is infected with coronavirus, it can infect hundred others. Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire,” PM Modi added. He also emphasised that the essential services will continue to operate in this crisis situation. Besides, he also urged the citizens to maintain their calm and not to believe in any rumours.

To recall, PM Modi had earlier announced a Janata Curfew on March 22 across India to keep COVID 19. He even lauded the citizens of India for supporting the Janata Curfew and making it a success. However, he did express his disappointment towards people who defied the orders during the lockdown period.

