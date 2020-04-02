Coronavirus Update: Resident doctor from AIIMS and his pregnant wife test positive for COVID 19

A resident doctor from AIIMS, Delhi and his pregnant wife who is also a doctor have tested positive for COVID 19. He had a history of attending a farewell ceremony.

A resident doctor from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and his nine months pregnant wife has tested positive for COVID-19. For the unversed, his wife also happens to be a doctor. The shocking fact here is that he has admitted about attending a farewell ceremony after work. This revelation by the doctor has led to a rigorous tracing for other people too who had attended the event and might have been infected by the contagious virus.

As per reports, a total number of eight doctors from Delhi have been infected by the deadly virus. As of now, the concerned doctor who is from the Physiology department has been further evaluated in a private ward with multiple tests being conducted from time to time. According to sources, his family members are also going to be screened. A day back, two doctors from Safdarjung hospital and one more from the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the doctors from Safdarjung hospital had a travel history from Dubai while the other one had been infected after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. This has again highlighted the fact that even the top hospitals across the country do not have adequate protective kits meant for doctors because of which they have become prone to the deadly virus like others. As of now, more details are awaited regarding the resident doctor and his wife’s health.

