Coronavirus Update: Sikkim becomes the only Indian state with no COVID 19 cases

While over 10 thousand cases of coronavirus have been recorded in India, Maharashtra has detected the maximum cases of this deadly virus so far.

The pandemic of Coronavirus, also known as COVID 19, has affected our lives in more ways we could have imagined. This deadly health scare has brought the life to a standstill across the world and this battle isn’t going to subside anytime soon. It goes without saying that India’s situation is no different than the rest of the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is making efforts to curtail the spread of COVID 19. However, despite all the efforts, the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in India with over 10 thousand people affected by this highly transmissible virus.

Meanwhile, over 350 people have also lost their lives to COVID 19 across the nation. So far, the authorities have recorded several hotspots in India depending upon the states which have been majorly affected by this pandemic. As of now, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Telangana are the worst affected states of India, which have reported the maximum number of COVID 19 cases so far. And while this virus has been spread across 32 states and Union Territories in India, Sikkim seems to be unfazed by coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As per the recent list released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sikkim is the only Indian state with no coronavirus cases so far. On the other hand, Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are the only two Union Territories which hasn’t recorded any COVID 19 case. Meanwhile, states like Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have registered one case each of coronavirus as of now.

Given the current situation, PM Modi has announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till May 3. Earlier this lockdown was imposed for 21 days and was supposed to end on April 14. However, the government has decided to extend the lockdown as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :MoHFW

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×