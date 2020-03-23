Coronavirus Update: There is one doctor per 11,600 Indians and one hospital bed per 1,826 Indians

As per the data collected by the Union Health Ministry, as of March 17, there is one isolation bed per 84,000 Indians and one quarantine bed per 36,000 Indians.

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused a stir among people all over the world. First detected in China, the virus has gradually affected quite a lot of countries across the world. Each country is making the best of efforts to tackle the spread of disease while their medical professional makes use of most of its abilities to help affected patients. And today, Indian Express reported that as per the data collected by the Union Health Ministry, as of March 17, there is one isolation bed per 84,000 Indians and one quarantine bed per 36,000 Indians.

The data also states that there is one doctor per 11,600 Indians and one hospital bed per 1,826 Indians. Due to this data Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the citizens to main social distance and had announced a Janta Curfew as well. Anurag Agarwal director of ICMR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology said, “We are in Stage 2 of transmission, and social distancing is very effective at this stage. Stage 3 requires lockdown. Based on surveillance data, ICMR has made it very clear that every case thus far can be explained. What social distancing does at this stage is to flatten the curve to prevent overloading of the health infrastructure… Janata Curfew is good practice for the future. Based on current data, the government seems to be doing the right thing.”

ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava in a meeting with Narendra Modi and the chief ministers and state health ministers on Friday said that India is currently in Phase 2. He also spoke about the increase in the use of health facilities, quarantine facilities and isolation wards. As per the government data from the National Health Profile 2019, there are 1,154,686 registered allopathic doctors in the country and 7,39,024 government hospital beds. In the case of COVID-19, the problem is that the private sector is not yet a part of the management plan due to which it means that only government beds are available for patients.

Credits :Indian Express

