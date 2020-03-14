Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya & rest Indian players spotted wearing masks at the airport

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After the India and South Africa series got called off due to Coronavirus outbreak, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and other Team India members were snapped at Mumbai airport with masks on.

The entire world is battling Coronavirus at the moment and hence, several tournaments have been called off. Recently, India Vs South Africa cricket tournament was called off after Coronavirus was declared pandemic. After the series got called off, on Saturday players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and others returned to Mumbai. Team India’s coach Ravi Shastri too was spotted along with the players at the domestic airport in Mumbai. While Virat, Hardik, KL Rahul were sporting masks, Ravi Shastri was sans it.

In the photos, Virat can be seen walking towards his car with a mask on. Following this, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya were also seen sporting masks. The scare of Coronavirus has caused several sports events and tournaments to be called off. A day back, IPL 2020 was also postponed to April 15, 2020. As per reports, India Vs South Africa series was also called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Post the Dharamshala match was canceled, players returned home today.

In India, the number of cases of Coronavirus has reached 83 and two deaths have been confirmed in Bangalore and New Delhi. After Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they are suffering from Coronavirus, the panic set in. Even Team Manager of Football team Arsenal was diagnosed with COVID 19 after which matches were conducted without any spectators. Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and others also have been raising awareness via social media by urging people to follow preventative measures.

Credits :Manav Manglani

