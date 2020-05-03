X
Coronavirus warriors: Armed forces thank COVID 19 fighters through flypasts and band performances

The Indian Armed forces thank Coronavirus warriors working on the frontline with flypasts and band performances in their honour.
9629 reads Mumbai Updated: May 3, 2020 12:38 pm
Coronavirus warriors: Armed forces thank COVID 19 fighters through flypasts and band performancesCoronavirus warriors: Armed forces thank COVID 19 fighters through flypasts and band performances
The Indian armed forces made elaborate arrangements in order to express gratitude to the healthcare staff, police force, paramedics, sanitation staff, and other frontline workers who are playing a pivotal role in the fight against Coronavirus. These Coronavirus warriors have been working day in and out in order to free our citizens from the clutches of the dreadful COVID-19 virus that has been creating havoc in our country. India has reported 39,930 Coronavirus positive cases till now, with a death toll of 1320. The entire country is under a complete lockdown barring the Coronavirus warriors working tirelessly to combat the dreadful virus.

A fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular flypast over New Delhi today at 11 am. The military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar flew over Delhi's Rajpath and orbited over the city for 30 minutes. Premier transport aircraft C-130 carried out a separate flypast over Delhi and NCR regions. From flypasts and band performances across the country to showering petals on hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, the Indian armed forces are doing everything to pay respect to our Coronavirus warriors.

Helicopters from the IAF and the Indian Navy are flying over hospitals treating Coronavirus victims and are showering petals over them as a sign of respect and appreciation. Military bands are playing patriotic tunes outside hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in isolation. Besides Delhi, flypasts over many cities including Mumbai, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, Srinagar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram being carried out by the Indian Air Force.

Credits :TOI, Getty ImagesANI

