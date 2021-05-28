A couple from Tamil Nadu provides meals to homeless and specially abled students in second wave of COVID 19

In the last 10 days, the group, Magizhvithu Magiz, has served 2700 meals and they are making an effort at present to increase it by the day. Details

As the nation is battling second wave of Covid pandemic, a number of people have taken a step forward to help the ones in need. A couple in Tamil Nadu has taken the responsibility of feeding the specially-abled students in the lockdown and their group is increasing with every passing day. According to a report by The Logical Indian, Bhuvaneswari Anbalagan and Sakthivel Pannerselvam, from Iyyappanthangal, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, are going out of their way to help those in need of it. The couple has started a small group called Magizhvithu Magiz with an objective to provide free meals to the needy.

Their group has now grown to 15 people including Bhuvana, Anand, Dilip, Aravind, Amudha, Sakthi and they are helping the homeless and differently abled people in nearby area. Apart from this, they are also feeding the unemployed people such as hawkers and domestic helpers, who have been affected due to the pandemic. "When we read that the poor said that they would die out of hunger first, before dying of corona, it hurt us and made us want to do something about it", Bhuvaneswari told The Logical Indian.

In the last 10 days, the group has served 2700 meals and they are making an effort at present to increase it by the day with some additional help from sponsorship provided by some locals. On Thursday, they served 600 food packets. Their food includes nutritious South Indian dishes like Pongal, Dosa, Rice etc. They have teamed up with the locals in their area to cook the delicious food, thereby providing employment. “This makes sure that on one hand, we feed the hungry, while on the other hand, we also help the local people stay employed," the couple said, adding further that they want to give it back to the community. “This is the only place where I feel positive and get good vibes,” Bhuvaneswari signed off. Sakthivel Pannerselvam informed Pinkvilla that they have partnered with small hotels too. "Sethu Anna runs a small Mess(Hotel) He is helping us with the food," he told Pinkvilla.

Kudos to the couple and everyone involved in this community humanitarian work.

