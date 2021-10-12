Covaxin approved for emergency use for children from 2 to 18 years

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life and while we have been introduced to a new lifestyle, the vaccines have turned out to be our biggest shields. So far, the Indian government has been running the mission to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18 years in two doses. And now, as per the recent update, the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI) has approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use for children in the 2-18 years age group.

It happened after Bharat Biotech had completed the phase 2 and phase 3 trials of Covaxin and shared the result with DCGI. The Subject Expert Committee has released a statement stating, “After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of market authorization of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in an emergency situation”. The DGCI added, “The emergency use authorisation, however, is subject to certain conditions. The developer of Covaxin will continue the study as per Whole Virion, Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine the approved clinical trial protocol.” It is reported that this made in India vaccine will be given in two doses with a gap of 20 days.

Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the use of BharatBiotech's Covaxin for 2-18 year olds: Official sources — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Earlier, India had also granted emergency use approval to ZyCov-D's Covid 19 vaccine for kids between the age group of 12 to 18 years. For the uninitiated, ZyCov-D’s COVID 19 vaccine happens to be the first DNA vaccine to be approved in the world. It will be interestingly to when the vaccination drive for Covaxin will begin in India.