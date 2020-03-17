Coronavirus Death In Maharashtra: 64 year old COVID 19 patient passes away in Kasturba Hospital Mumbai

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As per the latest update, a 64-year-old patient suffering from Coronavirus passed away in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital. While more details are being awaited, the number of cases on Monday in Maharashtra was recorded at 40.

India’s third casualty suffering from Coronavirus comes from Mumbai, Maharashtra. As per the latest update, a 64 year old Coronavirus patient passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai. Reportedly, as per Times Now, the 64-year-old patient had infected several people and was suffering from several health issues. As per ANI, the 64 year-old patient who passed away in Mumbai due to COVID 19 is Maharashtra’s first casualty of Coronavirus. The patient who passed away also infected his wife and son.

The 64-year-old patient was admitted to Hinduja hospital after which he was shifted to an isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital. He succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. With this, the death toll in India has gone up to 3 where the first one was reported in Bengaluru and the second was in New Delhi. While the number of cases is on the rise across the globe, in Maharashtra itself the total number of cases recorded on Monday were up to 40.

The government of Maharashtra imposed regulations and asked theatres, malls to be shut down. Several offices have asked employees to work from home in the midst of the outbreak. Even the film and television industry has come to a standstill as the shoots have been stalled as per government advisory. The number of cases in India have gone up to 125 as on Tuesday morning and are increasing as more and more people are testing positive for the COVID 19. Last week, WHO had declared Coronavirus to be a pandemic and had prescribed certain safety guidelines.

Check it out ANI tweet below:

Maharashtra: A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital pic.twitter.com/E1X8Dj78n0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

