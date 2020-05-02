COVID 19: 90 year old man from Jaipur beats Coronavirus and hospital staff applauds his positive spirit

As per reports, a 90 year old man recovers from the novel Coronavirus and hospital staff cheers for him post his discharge. Read on

Post announcing phase 1 and phase 2 of the nationwide lockdown, the third phase of the lockdown has been announced and that means, the nation will continue to remain under lockdown by another two weeks post May 3. Yes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. As per reports, the third lockdown has been announced to give an economic stimulus to all zones within the country including red zones. Also, MHA has stated that no state/UT can stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries apart.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, while the COVID 19 cases have been on a surge, a piece of news that made everyone believe in the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel was when a 90-year-old man from Jaipur survived the virus and tested negative after getting admitted to the hospital. As per reports, 90-year-old Bhawani Shankar Sharma hailing from Jaipur was a patient of hypertension coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease, and while he got admitted to the hospital on April 14, he got discharged after testing negative of COVID 19.

After his first reports came out negative, doctors tested him again after two days and when his seconds reports, too, came out negative, the 90 year old man got discharged. In a video that is going viral on social media, doctors bid a happy farewell to Bhawani Shankar as they clapp and cheer for him after he walks out of the hospital on his own. However, for precautionary measures, he will be in home quarantine for the next two weeks. So far, Rajasthan has tested 92,506 samples, of which 2,335 have been found positive. Of these, 732 have recovered and 574 of the cured have been discharged from hospitals. As per reports, during the third lockdown, the MHA has also said that persons above 65 years of age, children, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities must stay home throughout the duration of this lockdown 3.0.

