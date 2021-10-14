As Covid 19 cases fall, Tamil Nadu govt allows temples to open on weekends

The COVID 19 pandemic has left everyone in bad condition. Since last year, many states have come out with rules and urging people to follow the same. In the pandemic, social distancing is one of the most important rules to follow which is why gathering at public places is also prohibited. Well with time the cases have come down and now the governments are coming up with new guidelines. Tamil Nadu government has issued a new guideline in which it has allowed to open place of worships on weekends.

As mentioned in India Today, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting on Wednesday. Following this, a new set of relaxation has been announced. The government has now allowed places of worship to be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Shops will be allowed to be open till 11 pm. To note, in September, the Tamil Nadu government had announced an extension of the COVID 19 lockdown till October 31 and said that all places of worship will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

And with the festival season coming closer, the ban was also imposed on conducting festivals in public along with restrictions to hold cultural, social and political events in the state. Well, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been opposing the closure of temples during weekends. BJP chief Annamalai also gave an ultimatum to chief minister MK Stalin over the temple closure.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 1,280 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths. There are a total of 15,650 active cases in the state.

