COVID 19 crisis: Assamese woman volunteers to breastfeed newborns who lost their mother to deadly virus

The COVID 19 pandemic has been getting worse with every passing day. While the second wave of the deadly virus has claimed thousands of lives, it has also sent a wave of shock, anxiety and helplessness across the nation. While everyone is grappling for every breath these days, even the kids are having a hard time during the pandemic. Amid this pandemic, a woman in Guwahati is winning hearts as she has offered to help the newborns in this crisis situation and has been breastfeeding the babies in need.

onita Krishna Sharma Rekhi, a mother of a two month old girl has volunteered to breastfeed babies who have lost their mothers due to the pandemic and the women who are not able to feed the babies while battling COVID 19. This new mother took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Also, if any new born needs breast milk I’m here to help in Guwahati only, as I am here, reading about lot of babies mothers turning positive or passing away so do let me know if anybody needs it!” She captioned the post as, “Only for guwahati as I live here. If any new born needs breast milk I’m here to help. This is the least I can do at this time.”

Only for guwahati as I live here. If any new born needs breast milk I’m here to help. This is the least I can do at this time #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia #india #CovidSOS #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/GSnFK2FLTQ — RonitaKrishnaSharma (@ronitasharma) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, there have been several other COVID 19 heroes who have come won hearts with their selfless service for humanity. Among these was Praveen Kumar, a municipal corporation employee from Hisar who had given a dignified funeral to over 300 COVID 19 patients. Unfortunately, he died due to the deadly virus two days after testing positive for Coronavirus.

