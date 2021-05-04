COVID 19 crisis: Bhopal auto driver converts auto into ambulance to serve Coronavirus patients for free

As the COVID 19 cases continue to rise, an auto rickshaw driver in Bhopal is winning hearts for his noble gesture towards the patients.

It’s been a year since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation and while it appeared to be in control, the second wave of this deadly virus has left everyone scarred. In fact, this second wave of COVID 19 has turned out to be more deadly and has claimed lakhs of lives. This pandemic has got everyone grieving and everyone has been facing a lot of negativity around. Amid this, some people have emerged as COVID 19 heroes who have taken an initiative to serve the humanity and it has been winning hearts.

One such person is Javed Khan who happens to be an auto driver in Bhopal. He has converted his auto into an ambulance to ferry the COVID 19 patients to hospitals. While he isn’t charging a penny for his noble work, Javed has also made sure to install basic facilities in his auto turned ambulance. Talking about the initiative, Javed told ANI, “I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this.”

MP: An auto driver in Bhopal has converted his auto into an ambulance & takes patients to hospitals for free. Javed, the driver, says, "I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this." pic.twitter.com/eaH4CpWGBO — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Interestingly, Javed had also sold his wife’s jewellery to help people in these difficult times. “I sold my wife's jewellery for this. I queue up outside a refill centre & get oxygen. My contact number is available on social media. People can call me up if there's no ambulance. I've been doing this for 15-20 days now & have taken 9 serious patients to hospital,” he added.

Earlier, a school teacher in Mumbai had also turned into a part-time auto rickshaw driver to serve the COVID 19 patients. “I drop off/pick-up patients from hospital for free. I'll continue this service as long as COVID wave will last,” he was quoted saying to ANI.

Also Read: Amid surge in COVID 19 cases, school teacher turns into auto rickshaw driver to Coronavirus patients in Mumbai

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×