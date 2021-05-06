COVID 19 crisis: A Coronavirus patient in Bhopal is helping 500 people every day fight the battle with courage

Shantanu Saxena of Bhopal, though a COVID positive patient himself, is working every day with his team and helping over 500 people with food, medicine, and other needful.

There is barely any section of the country where COVID has not reached its deadly peak. Citizens are not failing against the virus and instead fighting a deadly battle where the cost is life, relationships, and pain. The battle is still continuing because humanity is not giving up yet and it will not till the last ounce of COVID 19 is eradicated from the world and the minds of those who suffered. Citizens are actively participating in the hours of need with very little means and a common man from Bhopal is helping in increasing the lifelines of hundreds of people every day, his name is Shantanu Saxena.

Shantanu Saxena is a COVID positive patient in Bhopal, most people in his condition will think for themselves and rest is out, which is the right thing to do but he has created an ecosystem with his team where he is helping over 500 needy people in a day. Shantanu is isolated at his home and with the help of social media, he gathers the information and makes a plan. He sends the plan to his team on the ground and they reach out to hospitals, homes, quarantine centers and help people who need food, oxygen, and medicines to survive.

Shantanu and his team have recently started a community kitchen where they arrange food and many people connected with them through social media and donate amounts. Many people in Shantanu’s team have gotten COVID positive but they are still hellbent on helping out others. Years from now, scholars and writers will write the history of the times of COVID 19 and people like Shantanu would be sung or unsung heroes in that.

