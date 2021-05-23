COVID 19 crisis: Doctor helps ward patients exercise to improve breathing in an inspiring VIDEO

A doctor took to Instagram to share a heart-melting clip of Covid-19 patients exercising to improve the quality of their health. Take a look.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in India with the commencement of the second wave. The sudden spike in cases put pressure on the health care sector and medical professionals across the country are relentlessly working to help patients battle the infection. Amid the prolonged crisis, we have witnessed numerous inspiring stories about doctors, nurses and NGOs rooting for patients to help them have an optimistic mindset while dealing with the virus. In multiple videos, we have seen people playing music and dancing to songs in hospitals to cheer for patients’ recovery.

Now, another wonderful video has come to light. Dr.Priyannka Sandhu took to her Instagram handle to share a heart-melting clip of Covid-19 patients exercising to improve the quality of their health. In the short video, we can see medical staff demonstrating exercises for patients to follow in order to help them enhance their lung capacity. Sharing the beautiful clip, the doctor wrote, “Let's release some endorphins.” Netizens were taken aback by the motivational clip and took to the comments section to laud the medical staff’s efforts. One user penned, “This is such a good work salute to all the frontline warriors & each every person out there putting in so much efforts, great initiative.”

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, hospitals have been overburdened with the surge in cases. Several states have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. With the ongoing vaccination drives and lockdown restrictions in states, there has been a ray of hope for the citizens of the country during these unprecedented times.

