COVID 19 crisis: Healthcare workers sing a song to motivate and cheer up a patient during these testing times

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to create chaos in the nation, the healthcare workers are doing all they can to spread some positivity among the patients.

The nation has been grappling with the Coronavirus for over a year and the third wave of this deadly virus has made things worse. Now people are seen gasping for oxygen and hundreds of patients have lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen. Needless to say, not just the people here are desperate for an adequate supply of oxygen and medicines, but each one of has also been looking for a ray of hope. Amid this, the frontline workers have turned out to be our knight in shining armour.

The healthcare workers are not just working hard day and night to save as many lives as they can, but they are also seen putting in efforts to motivate the patients to stay motivated during these difficult times. Recently a video has surfaced on social media wherein some healthcare workers in Surat were seen surrounding a patient’s bed in the hospital and was seen cheering for him by singing a song. The team was seen singing the song ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ from Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Well, their attempt to spread positivity is certainly winning hearts.

Meanwhile, several commoners have also come forward to help people in these difficult situations. For instance, an auto rickshaw driver in Bhopal had converted his auto into an ambulance and has been helping to shift COVID 10 patients to the hospital for free. Talking about the initiative, Javed told ANI, “I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this.”

