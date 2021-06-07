COVID 19 crisis: PM Modi assures free vaccines to states for everyone above 18 yrs from June 21 by Centre

As PM Modi addressed the nation today, he made a major announcement regarding the COVID 19 vaccination drive announcing that everyone above the age of 18 years will get free vaccine from June 21.

India has witnessed a tough time ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation last year. Not just the normal life took a toll, the deadly virus has also claimed lakhs of lives as well so far. In fact, things even got worse as the nation was taken over by the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic. After witnessing yet another crisis situation across the nation over a couple of months with a massive spike in the new reported cases, the COVID 19 cases are finally witnessing a downward trend. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation today in relation with the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

During his speech, PM Modi spoke about the ongoing vaccination drive and stated that everyone above 18 years across the country will be getting free COVID 19 vaccine by the centre government. He also mentioned that while 25% of all vaccines will continue to be given to private hospitals. Following this, PM Modi also emphasised that private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 150 for vaccination above the price. “25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years,” PM Modi was quoted saying.

PM Modi announces centralized vaccine drive, all vaccines will be procured by Govt of India and given to States for free. pic.twitter.com/wBuKFLfm5q — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also urged people to take up the necessary precautions against the deadly virus and also follow the COVID 19 protocols. He also emphasised COVID 19 protocols are one of the biggest weapons against the deadly virus.

