COVID 19 crisis: Police officer sings a song to create awareness about the virus in Tamil Nadu

Mathichiyam Bala, a police officer from Tamil Nadu was seen singing a song about safety amid Coronavirus pandemic to people violating the lockdown rules in the state. Take a look.

The second wave of Coronavirus has created havoc in the country. The spike in Covid-19 cases has overburdened the health sector and currently, thousands of patients are battling the deadly virus. Several Bollywood celebrities have used their social media platforms to create awareness about the infection. Actors like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and John Abraham have been actively working to arrange for medical infrastructure in these unprecedented times. In a viral video, a police officer was seen singing to violators of the lockdown.

Mathichiyam Bala from Madurai, Tamil Nadu was seen stopping the lockdown defaulters and singing a song to raise awareness about the virus. The lyrics of the song aimed at urging people to stay at home during these trying times. The police official appealed to the locals in an innovative way to grab their attention for the crucial cause. He also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated in order to curb the spread of the virus in the country. "Please don't be afraid. Get yourself vaccinated and let's stay safe," he said in his message.

The state of Tamil Nadu has a complete lockdown till May 24. However, people have been violating the lockdown rules in various districts. In order to ensure that the lockdown is taken seriously, officials have taken various measures. The state recorded 33,075 new cases and 335 deaths on Monday. Although the state is reportedly only conducting half the tests that are required in order to control the spread of the virus.

