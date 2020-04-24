COVID 19 crisis: President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife Savita Kovind stitches masks to help shelter homes in Delhi

Amid Coronavirus crisis in India, First Lady of India, Savita Kovind turned to help by stitching masks to distribute in New Delhi’s shelter homes. President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife covered her face with a red cloth and stitched masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 crisis has affected the lives of millions across the world and in India, it is impacting everyone in India too. With the number of cases increasing, the demand for safety equipment is very high among health professionals and masks are unavailable for people. Hence, amid the crisis, everyone is doing their bit to help and as per latest update, President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife and First Lady Of India, Savita Kovind decided to contribute to COVID 19 battle by stitching masks for New Delhi’s shelter homes.

A photo of the first lady sitting on a sewing machine while working on a mask is going viral on the internet. In the picture, President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife, Savita is seen dressed in a saree and has a red cloth wrapped around her nose and mouth to cover it. She is seen stitching masks as a way of contributing to the COVID 19 battle. The masks are being stitched at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate in New Delhi.

They will be distributed among the different shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. While the negative news amid COVID 19 is rampant, this photo of the First Lady of India stitching face masks is being hailed by netizens. As of now, only two states in India, Goa and Manipur have declared themselves as COVID 19 free as all the patients in the state have recovered and no new cases have emerged. As per latest reports of the MHA, the growth rate of the cases is also slowing down. However, as of now, there are over 23,077 reported cases in India and the death toll is around 718. The doctors are doing their best to fight the virus and the lockdown was also extended till May 3 by PM Narendra Modi.

