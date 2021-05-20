  1. Home
COVID 19 crisis: Traffic constable offers lunch box to children scraping for food from a dustbin in Hyderabad

A video of a traffic constable from Hyderabad has been making rounds on the internet for all the right reasons amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.
3939 reads Mumbai
COVID 19 crisis: Traffic constable offers lunch box to children scraping for food from a dustbin in Hyderabad
Amid the ongoing pandemic, India’s medical sector has been overburdened with requests for Covid-19 relief. The country is facing its biggest health crisis to date and thousands of patients battling the deadly virus are in need of resources. Due to the prolonged pandemic situation in the country, several states have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Now, a video of a traffic constable from Hyderabad has been making rounds on the internet for all the right reasons.

Constable S Mahesh Kumar came across two starving kids on the streets of Somajiguda area, trying to look for food in the dustbin. The viral video shows him pulling out his lunch box and offering it to the children. He asked the kids’ father why the two were on the streets amid lockdown and found out that they’d been looking for food. According to the father, the children also looked for food in Ameerpet and Greenlands areas. Another constable accompanying Kumar recorded the emotional video on his phone and shared it with police officials.

The constable’s kind gesture towards kids would leave you with tears of joy. The video has received over 1.5 lakh views since it was released. Netizens were amazed to see how grateful and happy the little children were while eating the food. Since the video went up, the internet has been flooded with people appreciating the constable’s amazing work. Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar invited the constable to his office to congratulate him after watching the video.

Also Read| COVID 19 crisis: Police officer sings a song to create awareness about the virus in Tamil Nadu

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :TelanganaCOPs Twitter

