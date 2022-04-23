COVID-19: Delhi government exempts people travelling in private vehicles from wearing masks

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government made wearing masks mandatory in public places. According to a tweet shared by the news agency ANI, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on rule breakers. However, the Kejriwal-led government exempted people travelling in private four-wheeler vehicles from wearing the masks and the fine will not be imposed on them.

The Health and Family Welfare Department's order reads, "A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of Notification dated February 26, 2022. Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles."

Take a look:

In addition to this, the Delhi government also issued new COVID-realted guidelines for schools. The education department reportedly asked schools to ensure that no student, teacher, or guest should be allowed inside campuses without proper thermal scanning for educational institutes.

On April 20, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the 36th meeting of the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital and decided to mandate the masks. The meeting was attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Revenue Kgahlot, Chief Secretary, Dr. Randeep Guleria-Director AIIMS, Dr. SK Singh-NCDC, and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government. On February 10, the National Captial had witnessed 1,104 cases. The daily case positivity rate of Delhi stands at 4.64 percent.

