COVID-19: Delhi government makes precautionary dose free for people aged 18-59 years

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Government on Thursday announced free precautionary doses for beneficiaries aged 18-59 years. According to the tweet by news agency ANI, the free booster doses will be available in all Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres.

To note, the National Capital reported 1,009 fresh cases on Wednesday, the highest since February 10, as per the health bulletin by the Delhi Government. The active cases in the city rose to 2,641 which marks the highest after February 18 when Delhi witnessed 2,775 active cases. Also, the positivity rate in the national capital reached 5.70 percent.

In addition to this, Delhi Government has also made masks mandatory in public places. The decision was taken by LG Anil Baijal during the DDMA meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and others.

To note, the nationwide vaccination drive had started in January 2021 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Then, for the frontline workers in February last year. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

The Government of India had decided to expand the drive on May 1 and made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years to get the vaccination. On January 3, this year, the next phase started with teens aged 15-18 years amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also, ‘precaution doses’ are given to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity, and anyone who is above 18 years.

