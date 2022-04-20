Covid-19: Delhi government makes wearing of masks mandatory amid surge in cases

On April 20, the Delhi government made wearing masks mandatory in public places amid surge in Covid-19 cases. As per the news agency ANI, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the 36th meeting of the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and decided to mandate the masks.

In addition to this, a fine of Rs 500 is also imposed for defying the norms. However, educational institutions will continue to run in the offline mode but the managements have been directed to follow Covid-19 norms strictly inside the premises.

During the meeting, the LG said, “It was also emphasised that in consultation with experts standard operating procedures for prevention and management of Covid-19 should be laid down for schools and their strict enforcement by school management should be ensured.”

To note, the 36th DDMA meeting was attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Revenue Kgahlot, Chief Secretary, Dr Randeep Guleria-Director AIIMS, Dr SK Singh-NCDC and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 1,009 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 10, as per the health bulletin by the Delhi government. The active cases in the city rose to 2,641 which marks the highest after February 18 when Delhi witnessed 2,775 active cases. Also, the positivity rate in the national capital reached 5.70 percent.

For those unaware, the DDMA had issued an order nearly three weeks ago and removed the fine for not wearing masks in public places when a dip in Covid cases was observed.

