COVID 19 Delhi Lockdown: Police to issue curfew passes for essential services; Inter state borders sealed

After imposing a lockdown in Delhi, the state police seals inter-state borders and will be issuing curfew passes for essential services.

As the coronavirus cases are inching towards the toll of 30 in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has decided to take stringent measures against the widespread of this highly contagious virus. According to media reports, after announcing the lockdown in Delhi, the government has decided to take strict actions against anyone violating the instructions. The decision was taken after the citizens were spotted defying the orders of lockdown and thus enhancing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In fact, as per a recent development, the Delhi police has also announced that curfew passes will be a must from tomorrow for vehicles traveling in Delhi and its neighbouring areas. Talking about the same, MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO told ANI, “For movement of persons involved in essential goods and services the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters”. Furthermore, he also emphasised that all the inter-state borders of Delhi have also been sealed by the police. “To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities,” Randhawa added. However, people working for essential services will be allowed to travel in private vehicles and will be required to show their respective identity cards.

For movement of persons involved in essential goods and services the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters: MS Randhawa, Delhi PRO #COVID19 https://t.co/fup2GvlMIl — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that strict action will be taken against the violators under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 271 against anyone who violates the rules, including prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Credits :ANI

