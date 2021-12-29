COVID-19: Delhi reports 73 Omicron cases in last 24 hours; Yellow alert to continue

The national capital registered a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases yesterday. 496 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest since June 4. The positivity rate increased to 1 per cent along with one fatality due to coronavirus in the city. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 73 new cases of Omicron were detected in the national capital, taking the total Omicron tally to 238 on Wednesday. A total of 781 cases of Omicron infections have been reported in India so far.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI, “COVID19 positivity rate is around 1% with 496 new cases reported yesterday. The cases have increased with the arrival of international flights. Not a single Omicron patient has required oxygen support so far.”

The DDMA decided that COVID-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the ‘yellow alert’ will remain in place for the time being. The authorities will monitor the situation for a while before taking a decision on news curbs, according to the reports. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and experts

During the meeting, the Health Department was advised to enhance the health preparedness to deal effectively with the emerging situation and to closely monitor bed occupancy besides strengthening the home isolation strategy.

State and Centre governments are speeding up vaccination drive across the country. Meanwhile, India reported 9,195 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 44 per cent higher than yesterday's 6,358 cases. Talking about the vaccination status in the country, over 143 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Drone delivers 300 doses of COVID 19 vaccine to a remote village