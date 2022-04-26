COVID-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 new cases for 4th day in a row; Positivity rate at 6.42 percent

The coronavirus cases are continuously rising in the National Capital. According to the health bulletin by the Delhi Government, the city has reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. Delhi witnessed 1,011 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as per the tweet by the news agency ANI, and the active cases breached the 4,000-mark.

Currently, the active case stands at 4,168 which is the highest since February 12. The active cases were 4,331 on February 12. In addition to this, the death toll, one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours and the total toll rose to 26,168. As many as 817 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,45,551.

Take a look:

A few days ago, the Delhi government made wearing masks mandatory in public places amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the news agency ANI, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the 36th meeting of the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and decided to mandate the masks.

In addition to this, a fine of Rs 500 is also imposed for defying the norms. However, educational institutions will continue to run in the offline mode but the managements have been directed to follow COVID-19 norms strictly inside the premises.

However, the Kejriwal-led Government exempted people travelling in personal vehicles from wearing the mask.

