Covid-19 Fourth Wave: Omicron BA.2 variant targets stomach more than lungs, causes diarrhoea; Report

The COVID-19 cases have again started to spike across the world. BA.2, the new sub-variant of Omicron has triggered a surge in COVID cases across Europe and East Asia, which is forcing the experts to converse the possibilities of the fourth wave. This new variant is a strain combining two sub-variants of the Omicron version.

According to the Times of India, it has been pointed out in a study of COVID cases in the United Kingdom that the new variant targets stomach more than the lungs. According to the report, the new variant causes symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhoea rather than cough or breathing distress. Also, a section of experts from Kolkata warned that the fourth COVID wave may strike with different symptoms than before. They also added that it will be difficult to clinically identify the virus.

A few days ago, two cases of the new COVID variant were recorded in Israel. This variant was recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. The ministry statement reads, "This variant is still unknown around the world. The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches, and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response.”

Meanwhile, the Government of India has directed to end all COVID-related curbs on March 31, except masks and social distancing. Confirming the news, a Ministry of Home Affairs official told India Today, “There will be no further need to invoke the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures”.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Update: All curbs to end on March 31 except masks and social distancing, says Centre