COVID 19 frontline worker dancing on a Salman Khan song will fill you up with happiness & courage; WATCH

Second wave COVID surge is tiring the medical staff up as they have to work for extra hours in tough conditions. Amidst this is a frontline warrior dancing on a popular Salman Khan song will leave you spellbound.

Medical staffers should be in a film called real superheroes because they are running the world for the last year. A doctor is not replaceable to anyone and hence they have to conjure their duties despite the working hours or a constant threat of death. Innumerable medical staffers have lost their lives in this battle with the virus but still, they show up on the next day and don’t let their fear come in the way of their work. It would not be accurate to call them fearless because fear is real and to have it makes a person cautious.

To overcome the fear, the fear of death, theirs and their families, is what frontline workers are achieving each day. Videos are surfacing of medical staffers entertaining themselves for that minute free second in a day, where they get to breathe easy and the way to do it of course film songs. Recently, a video has been going viral where a frontline worker has just got an ICU posting, and to dial down the stress, she is dancing on the Salman Khan song from Tubelight called ‘Naach Meri Jaan’. Her enthusiasm despite being in such a crucial situation is absolutely golden.

People like her are making sure that the history of 2021 is not only written in blood, pain, and gore but the nature of humanity and how it always thrives. People on social media have reacted with nothing but love, praise, and courage on the video. An absolute show of humanity like this can truly change a person’s perspective towards their own problem however small or big they may be.

