COVID 19 frontline worker singing Maninder Buttar's song Sakhiyaan will put a smile on your face; WATCH

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, doctors and medical staff have been doing their best to keep their spirits up. Amid this, a video of a frontline worker singing Punjabi song Sakhiyaan to de-stress will leave you in awe.

It has been over 2 months since COVID 19 second wave has gripped the nation and once again, the medical workers are overburdened with patient care. Amid this, doctors and medical staff have been resorting to different ways to de-stress. A viral video of a frontline worker singing Maninder Buttar's song Sakhiyaan is one such example. In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a medical worker in a complete PPE kit taking a few moments for herself amid treating patients.

In the video, the medical worker could be seen crooning the popular Punjabi song Sakhiyaan composed and sung by Maninder Buttar. The song is about friendship and the bond one shares with their loved ones and hence, hearing the medical worker croon it, left netizens in awe. Many took to social media to laud the work being done by the frontline workers amid the COVID 19 second wave in India. Even the model, Neha Malik, who starred in the music video originally commented on it. She wrote, "Awwwww SAKHIYAAN Thanku so much @pinkvilla for sharing this video."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several other videos of doctors, medical workers trying to keep the spirits up in COVID 19 wards have been surfacing on social media. From singing for COVID 19 patients to dancing for them, doctors and medical workers are doing their best to keep up the morale of all patients battling the virus. Even Bollywood stars are doing their bit to help out those who are in need amid the COVID 19 second wave. From Sonu Sood to Bhumi Pednekar, many have come forward to provide oxygen concentrators, cylinders, medicines and more amid the second wave of Coronavirus in India.

Also Read|VIDEO: Corona warriors dancing on Sadi Gali to cheer up stable COVID 19 patient is the best thing on internet

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×