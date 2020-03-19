Coronavirus: Here’s how Netflix Party will allow you to enjoy the shows with friends while social distancing

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Netflix has figured out a way in which you can Netflix and chill with friends while maintain social distancing.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak , when social distancing is the need of the hour, Netflix has figured out a way wherein one can Netflix and chill with friends from a distance and yet continue the quarantine period. Well, amid the Coronavirus scare, when people are asked to stay home and maintain social distancing, Netflix has come up with an amazing concept wherein you can experience bingeing the latest shows and classic movies with your friends and family together, while virtually talking to them. That’s right! Netflix has introduced this browser called ‘Netflix Party’, which is essentially is a browser extension that allows users to chat and stream the same show and movies together. But little did we know that this extension called Netflix Party has been around on Google Chrome for years but amidst the Coronavirus scare, the extension has garnered attention.

As per Netflix Party, it allows multiple viewers to watch Netflix at the same time and while staying in quarantine, you can enjoy with your friends and for the same, one just needs to download the browser, choose what they want to watch, share the link with friends and invite them to join the watch and virtually party with you! That’s it! Isn’t that as simple as it sounds? Moreover, Netflix Party allows people to chit-chat in real-time while allowing you to watch the same things with your friends.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Netflix is cashing in on the quarantine period and therefore, the developers have also updated the extension to add more servers, and allow it to deal with the influx of use.

