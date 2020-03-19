PM Modi speech on Coronavirus: Here's what you need to know about the Janta Curfew announced on March 22, 2020

PM Modi on Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi has announced the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know about the same.

As we all know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020. This is with regards to the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire world. There are numerous points which he has highlighted in his speech regarding the curfew that everyone needs to know. So what is this Janta Curfew and what are we supposed to do during that time? Here we bring you detailed all the facts related to the same.

The Janta Curfew is going to be rigorously followed from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020. PM Narendra Modi has asked people not to step out of their homes and acquaint themselves with self-isolation. It is basically the initial step that will be taken on the part of Indian citizens to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. People are requested to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, journalists and other servicemen who have been doing their duties in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. This will be done at 5 pm with the buzzing of a siren. In Narendra Modi’s words, the Janta Curfew is by the Janta, for the Janta. He has also asked the citizens to urge their respective state governments to impose Janta curfews on their own if required.

Apart from this, Modi Ji has highlighted a few more facts in his speech which are necessary for everyone to be aware of. He has asked the masses not to indulge in panic buying as efforts have been made to ensure there are enough food and supplies. Moreover, people are not required to go for routine checkups. The PM has instead urged them to speak to doctors over the phone to avoid unnecessary crowds at hospitals. Most importantly, he has asked the elderly people not to step out of their homes for the time being. Moreover, a special Economic Task Force has been assigned to look after different ways to boost the Indian economy.

Watch full PM Narendra Modi Speech On Coronavirus below:

Credits :Twitter

