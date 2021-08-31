COVID 19: Himachal Pradesh completes 100 per cent vaccination of adults with the first dose

Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to complete inoculating the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its 100 per cent population. State health minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal took to his Twitter handle and informed that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to finish administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus age group.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Himachal Pradesh leads by example! Congratulations to the medical fraternity & COVID warriors of Himachal Pradesh for administering the first vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. It is a momentous achievement for the people of the state.” Dr. Saizal, speaking to news agency ANI, said, "The state has completed 100 per cent first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021.” He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for COVID-19 management and also in the field of vaccination.

Take a look:

A momentous achievement for the people of Himachal Pradesh! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1KeQuKrvWF — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 30, 2021

Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat #50crBaahubali pic.twitter.com/5LycWu7Qst — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, on August 31, the Health Minister also took to his official Twitter handle and informed that 50 crore people have received their first COVID 19 vaccine doses. “Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM Narendra Modi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat,” he wrote.

India also administered another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today, informed Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.