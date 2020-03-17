COVID 19 in India: Dubai group of 40 travellers adds 40 percent to total of Maharashtra’s Coronavirus cases

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

With the increased number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new report states that a group of 40 travellers from Dubai contributed 40 percent to total COVID 19 cases in the state.

As the world battles the Coronavirus each day, the number of cases is on the rise globally. In India too, cases of COVID have increased and the state of Maharashtra has crossed all limits. Reportedly, a group of travellers of 40 people from Dubai had landed in Mumbai on March 1 and had come in contact with several people. However, before being tested, they headed to different locations including 10 districts of the state and even to places like Belagavi in Karnataka.

These group of travellers came in contact with 300 people and they are currently under observation. As per a report in Times Of India, on Monday, one more person from the 40 travellers tested positive for COVID 19 and took up the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 40. As per a state official, 40 people had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Feb 24 to March 1 and out of these 15 were tested positive for Coronavirus. The 22 people who have tested negative are under home quarantine.

After a couple in Pune tested positive on March 9, the government began tracing these contacts and people who returned from Dubai on March 1. Now, as the number of cases are on the rise in the state of Maharashtra, the government has ordered all malls, theatres and public places to be shut down. Even shoots have been stalled as the governing bodies have intervened for the greater safety of people in the state. As the number of cases have been on the rise, several organisations are encouraging employees to work from home. Reports of COVID 19 suspects running away from the hospital have also added to the health scare among people.

