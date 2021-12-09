COVID 19: India extends international travel ban till January 31, 2022

The third wave of Coronavirus is here as the cases of Omicron are being detected in the country. Though the cases are few and no deaths have been reported till now, but the Central government has started taking precautionary measures. The State governments are ensuring all precautions are taken and vaccination is done. Amid this, India's scheduled international flights, which were supposed to resume from 15 December, have been put on hold. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a new circular in this regard.

A circular issued by the Civil Aviation Regulator read, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-11-2021, the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of January 31, 2022. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.” The DGCA further clarified that some international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

To note, in November, the Aviation Ministry had announced that it was in line to resume regular international flights from December 15.

However, after the emergence of the Omicron cases, they postponed the resumption. Well, India had suspended international flights from 23 March 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

