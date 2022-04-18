Covid-19: India reports 90 percent jump in daily count; 2,183 fresh cases in 24 hours

The country witnessed a jump of around 90 percent in the daily count of COVID-19 cases on Monday from yesterday’s 1,150 cases. According to a report in news agency ANI, on April 18, India reported 2,183 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. To note, the country was witnessing a decline in the daily count in the past several weeks following the surge this year, mainly due to the Omicron variant.

According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a sudden rise from 0.31 percent to 0.83 percent. Similarly, the weekly positivity rate also saw a surge uptick from 0.27 percent to 0.32. In addition to this, the country’s active caseload stands at 11,542, and in the last 24 hours, around 1,985 COVID patients got discharged.

Also, the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the COVID pandemic stands at 4,25,10,773. The recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent. Furthermore, the nation reported 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 5,21,965.

Meanwhile, 2,66,459 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The total number of vaccines administered so far jumped to 1,86,54,94,355.

Speaking about the national capital, Delhi witnessed 517 new infections in the last 24 hours and witnessed an increase in COVID daily count. This is the highest after February 20, 2022. According to the Delhi Health Department, the daily positivity rate is at 4.21 percent.

