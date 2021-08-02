COVID 19 India: Rise in Coronavirus cases after weeks of falling numbers

The number of fresh COVID 19 cases in India saw a sharp rise for the first time since the first week of May in the week ending on August 1. As per a report, India recorded over 2.86 Lakh new cases in the week that ended on August 1. This was 7.5 per cent more from the previous week which had recorded 2.66 Lakh COVID 19 cases. This rise of 7.5 percent comes weeks after witnessing a decline in the fresh cases of COVID 19.

As per a report in the Times Of India, the fresh cases majorly are restricted to states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The fall in the cases of COVID 19 continued till the week ending July 25. Post it, a rise was witnessed in the cases and hence, once again, left the citizens worried about another spike in the Coronavirus cases in the country. As per the report, Kerala recorded close to 1.4 Lakh cases in the current week which was 26.5 per cent more from the previous week's count. As per the TOI report, Kerala accounted for 49% of new cases of COVID 19 in last week.

The high positivity rate in Kerala has sounded alarm bells in neighbouring states as well. As per the report, Karnataka registered a rise of 17.3 per cent of new COVID 19 infections. In Tamil Nadu, the weekly count remained the same as the previous week, which seemed to be a positive sign. On the other hand, Maharashtra's COVID 19 numbers have been showing a decline and it has left citizens of the state hopeful. After several curbs and lockdowns were lifted in various states, citizens were hoping to get life back on track. However, the rising number of cases, once again, has left everyone, including the government, worried.

