COVID-19: India’s daily caseload dips below 2 lakh, Positivity rate improves to 11.6 percent

On Tuesday, India saw a major drop in daily COVID-19 cases. The country reported cases below 2-lakh. With 1,67,059 new infections in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate declined from 15.7 percent to 11.6 percent. The active caseload in India now stands at 17,43,059, accounting for 4.20 percent of the total cases.

However, 1,192 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country's death toll due to COVID-19 to 4,96,242. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 15.25 percent from 15.75 percent, as reported yesterday.

The country also saw 2,54,076 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With the new numbers, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,92,30,198. Even the recovery rate has slightly improved to 94.60 percent from 94.37 per cent.

Authorities have increased the speed of vaccination ever since the Omicron variant was reported. In the last 24 hours, the vaccination count also went up by more than 6 million. As per the data on Health Ministry, the count included 6,28,414 booster doses and 9,87,960 vaccine shots to the 15-18 age group. As many as 14,28,672 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the same span.

Today, during the budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayas’, we'll continue with strong growth.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also announced ease in restrictions as the state saw a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Also Read: Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions in 11 districts after decline in cases; Details inside

