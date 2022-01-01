COVID-19: India’s Omicron tally nears 1,500; CoWin registration starts for 15-18 age group

The new variant of coronavirus- Omicron is fast spreading in the country. On Saturday, the number of cases rose to 1,431 in India. The Omicron variant has now spread to 23 states in India, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected state with 454 cases. Maharashtra is followed by Delhi, which recorded around 350 infections. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 118 cases, while Gujarat and Kerala have reported 115 and 109 cases respectively. These are among the states with over 100 cases of the highly contagious variant.

Today, Karnataka breached the 1,000-mark of COVID-19 cases. 810 cases were reported from Bengaluru, while five new COVID deaths and 354 fresh recoveries were recorded in the southern state.

Meanwhile, India opened the registration for COVID-19 vaccines for children between the age of 15 to 18 years on CoWin portal. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination.”

In another tweet, he extended New Year greetings and said, “New year greetings to everyone. May this year be filled with joy, happiness and good health for everyone. Have a great 2022. As the New Year dawns, let us all pledge to work together with renewed vigour towards defeating the pandemic & building Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

A day before, Health Minister informed that country crossed the milestone of 145 crore mark of COVID vaccinations. Sharing the news in a tweet, he said, “My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare and frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.”

