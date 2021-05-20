COVID 19: Indian Army comes to Srinagar's aid by reviving a defunct 700 cylinder filling capacity Oxygen plant

Amid the second wave of COVID 19, the Oxygen cylinder shortage left everyone worried. However, in a recent incident, the Indian Army came forward to revive a defunct oxygen plant in Srinagar and helped people in the hour of crisis.

The entire country is battling with the second wave of COVID 19 and amid it, oxygen shortage was reported in several places. However, to avoid the same in Srinagar, the Indian Army officials came forward and revived a defunct oxygen plant that has the capacity to refill around 700 cylinders. Yes, the Indian Army came forward and managed to procure parts from Mumbai and went ahead to restore the operation of the plant to help with the supply of oxygen in the valley.

A video that is now going viral on social media from the oxygen plant in Srinagar showcases how the Indian Army officers can be seen showing around the plant that they revived to overcome the problems related to oxygen shortage. In the wake of the spike in COVID 19 cases in the valley, the Indian Army planned this move to revive a plant that was defunct for five years. The plant was restored and revived by the technicians with parts from Mumbai in Rangreth, Srinagar.

Take a look:

As soon as the video of the officials of the Indian Army came out on social media, users began lauding them for their work amid the COVID 19 crisis. A user wrote, "So proud of the Indian Army." Another wrote, "Proud moment."

Meanwhile, as per the United News Of India report, in Kashmir, strict restrictions have been continued to keep the COVID 19 cases under control. The educational institutions also have been asked to remain shut till May 30 in the valley. However, online classes are still being conducted by teachers in the valley. In the past few weeks, India has witnessed a deadly second wave of COVID 19 and several other states have imposed lockdown/curfew type restrictions.

