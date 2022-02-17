COVID-19: Karnataka removes negative RT-PCR test mandate for Kerala, Goa passengers

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced new mandates as the state saw a dip in COVID-19 cases. The state has now lifted the mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for passengers entering the southern state from Kerala and Goa. Taking to Twitter handle, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the new norm will be effective for travellers coming to the state through “all modes of transportation”. “Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RTPCR report. This waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. Vaccine certificate is however mandatory. #COVID19 #Karnataka #Kerala #Goa,” Health Minister wrote.

TK Anil Kumar, principal secretary of the state department of health and family welfare also issued an official notification informing that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa must show vaccination certificates with both shots against Covid-19. “This shall be strictly enforced,” the notification read.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 1,579 fresh cases and 23 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,33,115 and toll to 39,738. The state also recorded 5,079 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,73,580.

Meanwhile, India reported 30,757 cases of COVID-19 disease. The country saw a rise of 142 infections as compared to the previous day's tally of 30,615. A total of 541 COVID-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the country's cumulative positive cases now stand at 42,723,558, according to the Union health ministry bulletin.

