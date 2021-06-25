COVID-19: Maharashtra becomes first Indian State to administer 3 crore vaccine doses; UP & Gujarat to follow

Uttar Pradesh has administered 2.93 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, whereas Gujarat and Rajasthan have given 2.41 crore and 2.31 crore jabs respectively. Details

On Friday noon, Maharashtra became the first Indian state to administer 3 crore plus Covid vaccine doses. “Maharashtra crossed this milestone at 2 PM today. So far, 3,00,27,217 vaccine doses have been administered in the state,” Dr Pradip Vyas, ACS Health told ANI. Mumbai has administered nearly 50 Lakh Covid vaccine doses, of which, 41.21 lakh have got their first dose and 9.54 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

However, there is a rising fear around the third wave in the State due to the rising numbers of Delta Plus variant of the virus. On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 10,066 cases, whereas the Thursday numbers were slight under the 10K mark at 9844. Since the beginning of pandemic in March last year, Maharashtra has been the hotspot of Covid-19 cases. The total Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 60,07,431 whereas the active case count as of today is 1,21,767.

Talking of vaccinations, Maharashtra is followed by Uttar Pradesh, which has administered approximately 2.93 crore doses.The Northern state is fast moving towards the number one spot by creating single day record of maximum vaccine doses for it's citizens. Gujarat and Rajasthan occupy the third and fourth spot with 2.41 crore and 2.31 crore respectively. Karnataka occupies the fifth spot with nearly 2.11 crore jabs in the state.

Last week, the health experts and officials in Maharashtra had said the third wave of Covid in the state could arrive earlier than expected. The experts had warned that the only way to counter the third wave is mass vaccination drives across age groups in the state. Strict lockdown like restrictions are expected to be imposed in Maharashtra again to curb the spread of virus. So far, the Delta plus variant has been detected in 21 Covid-19 positive patients.

