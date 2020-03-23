COVID 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray imposes statewide curfew; Says ‘We are compelled’

After sealing the state borders, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has imposed a curfew in the state as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

With the coronavirus recording a rapid increase in positive cases in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s government has been taking stringent measures to combat the deadly virus. After imposing lockdown in major cities of the state, Chief Minister Thackeray has now imposed a statewide curfew from Monday to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus. To note, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID 19 cases so far. Talking about the same, Thackeray asserted that the government was forced to impose curfew as the citizens failed to abide by the instructions issued during the lockdown.

“Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled,” he was quoted saying. Thackeray further asserted that people need not panic in this situation as it is for the betterment of the people. He further emphasised that while all religious places have been closed for the devotees, groceries, milk, bakery, medical shops will remain open during the curfew. "Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray,” he added.

Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/7Gbwk3XeeG — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Furthermore, Uddhav has also emphasised that the state government has been making efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus to spread to the unaffected districts of the state. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s lifeline local trains have also been suspended amid the rapid rise in coronavirus cases which has also claimed two lives in the state so far. Besides, the state and district borders have also been sealed as a precautionary measure

