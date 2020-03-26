COVID 19: Maharashtra CM allows shops to operate for 24 hours amid lockdown; Asks them to follow rules

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed all across India, Maharashtra's CM Uddhav Thackeray has allowed shops to operate for 24 hours. He has also asked them to follow the rules and directives.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strictly followed across India. Everyone has been obliging with the directives in a hope that it will help to curb the deadly Coronavirus crisis soon. However, there is no denial about this fact that people are going to face some problems for the next few days. This is mostly regarding the necessity of essential items including grocery, dairy, medicines, etc. which cannot be denied in any situation.

It is a matter of great relief for the people of Maharashtra as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allowed the operation of shops for 24 hours from now on. However, he has reminded them to follow all the norms strictly. Here’s what the CM has mentioned in his tweet, “Please share this to make sure there is no confusion & crowding outside shops. With shops being allowed to be open 24x7, it is mandatory for them to fully adhere to social distancing measures, enforce gaps with marking & ensure sanitation & cleanliness.”

Check out the CM’s tweet below:

Please share this to make sure there is no confusion & crowding outside shops. With shops being allowed to be open 24x7, it is mandatory for them to fully adhere to social distancing measures, enforce gaps with marking & ensure sanitation & cleanliness. pic.twitter.com/rPwLAxjabu — CMO Maharashtra (CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020

For the unversed, Maharashtra has witnessed one of the highest COVID-19 cases in India which is a matter of great concern. This is the reason why lockdown was already imposed across many cities of the state even before the Prime Minister’s orders to lock down the entire country amid the Coronavirus scare. For now, we can only hope that the situation gets better soon.

