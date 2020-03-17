COVID 19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakeray dismisses reports of closure government offices & local transport

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urges people to refrain travelling in public transport amid coronavirus outbreak in the state.

As Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases across the country with the toll inching towards 40, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led state government has been taking several precautionary measures to combat COVID 19. Amid these, there have been reports that the Maharashtra government was announced the closure of the government offices for a week in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The media reports also suggested that the government is also mulling over the idea of halting the local train services in the state.

However, contrary to the reports, CM Uddhav Thackeray has confirmed that government offices will not be shutting down. He made this announcement during a press conference, where he stated, “Government employees are not given a week's leave, but we are thinking about attendance, considering whether they can continue their work by bringing attendance at 5-8%.” Furthermore, Thackeray also clarified that they don’t want to discontinue the train and bus services in the state. But he also urged people to avoid unnecessary travelling.

“Buses and trains are essential services and we sincerely want not to discontinue essential services. Those who have the urgent travel are the only preliminary suggestions for travelling in it, avoiding unnecessary travel, leaving home without work. Even today we have not decided to turn off the bus or the train, but I urge you to avoid unnecessary travel. Do not leave home if you do not need to,” he added.

"आजदेखील आम्ही बस किंवा ट्रेन बंद करण्याचा निर्णय घेतलेला नाही, पण माझं आवाहन आहे की अनावश्यक प्रवास टाळला पाहिजे, गरज नसेल तर घराबाहेर पडू नका."

-मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे pic.twitter.com/xLhp5XOBlE — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the school, colleges and theatres have been shut down until the end of this month. Besides, the trusts of Siddhivinayak temple and Sai Baba temple in Shirdi respectively, have also closed the doors for the devotees as a precautionary measure to combat novel coronavirus.

Credits :Twitter

Read More