COVID 19 Maharashtra Update: Tea vendor near CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence tests positive of coronavirus

As Maharashtra witnesses 120 fresh cases of COVID 19 today, a tea seller was also tested positive of the deadly virus near CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Matoshree.

Ever since coronavirus has hit India, Maharashtra has been a hot spot of this deadly virus. The state has been recording maximum COVID 19 cases since the beginning and the tally has jumped to 868 now after 120 fresh cases were recorded today. In fact, the health scare has claimed 52 lives in the statute so far. And now Maharashtra’s fight against coronavirus got a major jolt after a tea vendor near Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Matoshree was tested positive of his highly transmissible virus.

The news was confirmed by a civic body official who told about the coronavirus case in Matoshree where CM Thackeray resides with his family. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have begun the contact tracking the vicinity. “The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on,” the official was quoted saying to PTI. Soon after the reports about the corona case came into light, there have been reports that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed the area. However, BMC PRO has rubbished the report and told ANI, “Media reports that area near Matoshree house in Mumbai is sealed is incorrect, routine sanitisation work was going on.”

#Maharashtra: Media reports that area near Matoshree house in Mumbai is sealed is incorrect, BMC PRO says, routine sanitisation work was going on — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded another death in the state as a 38-year-old pregnant woman, a COVID 19 patient, from Nalasopara, breathed her last today. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also imposed a 14 day nationwide lockdown until April 14, 2020. Given the current situation, we wonder if the lockdown will be extended in India. What do you think? Share your views

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More