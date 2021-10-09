COVID 19: Nearly 94 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far

India has inoculated nearly 94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. Meanwhile, India reported 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stood at 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days. In the last 24 hours, 284 people also succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll over 4.5 lakh. Kerala remains the biggest contributor to the national caseload, adding 10,944 fresh cases. The state has also reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 fatalities.

“India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage at nearly 94 crores, with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” tweeted ANI. The news agency in a tweet also informed, “Delhi reports 30 new COVID cases and 52 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 377. Total recoveries: 14,13,701”.

More than 94 crore COVID19 vaccine doses administered so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/6GI9ryMcK9 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

On September 23, the health ministry had informed that people with restricted mobility, special needs will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at home, as the government has cleared the provision. "Those who do not have enough mobility that they can be brought out of their home, or if someone has a disability or some special needs that they can't be brought to the centre… for them we have made the provision of at-home vaccination under supervision," ANI had quoted the ministry.

India rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16 with two homemade vaccines.