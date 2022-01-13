COVID-19: Over 3 crore youngsters aged from 15 to 18 receive first dose of vaccine

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government has allowed the vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years. The process started on January 3 and now it is reported that over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya shared the information. Reportedly, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 154.61 crore mark. According to the Health Ministry, around 76.32 lakh vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours.

In many states, lockdown restrictions have been imposed. Maharashtra and New Delhi are the most affected. The national capital has also imposed a weekend curfew to curb down the cases. Even the schools, colleges have also been closed. Haryana has also closed all multiplexes, gyms and others owing to the spike in cases. Well, from January 10, booster dose for senior citizens and frontline workers has also started. The announcement in this regard was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. To note, India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3, 2022 for children in the age group of 15-18 years.

Today, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive. He is asymptomatic but is in home isolation as per guidelines. A statement issued by his office says 5 of the staff members had tested positive a few days back.

