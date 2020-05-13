COVID 19: A pregnant lady delivers on the road in UP after doctors deny treatment

As per reports, a pregnant lady from Uttar Pradesh was denied treatment by the doctor due to which she delivered her baby on the road; Read on!

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors and practice social distancing, and after extending lockdowns, the third phase of the lockdown will continue until May 18. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. As per reports, the third lockdown has been announced to give an economic stimulus to all zones within the country including red zones. Now amidst the pandemic, we often hear sad stories of people succumbing to death due to the virus and at the same time, we hear news of 90 year old man recovering from COVID 19 and amidst other such news, one piece of report that caught our attention was when a pregnant woman from Firozabad delivered her child on the roadside after she was allegedly denied treatment by doctors. That’s right!

The lady named Kiran (35) delivered the baby on the roadside in UP as she was denied treatment by doctors and when she was asked about the doctors, she alleged that doctors denied treatment to her. Soon after, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Singh and Circle Officer of Shikohabad Indu Prabha reached the spot and got the woman admitted in a hospital. As per repots, Prabha said, "It would be probed whether the doctors refused to treat her. The condition of the woman and the child is fine. Both are well." On a brighter note, another news that was like a ray of hope amid such times was after a constable helped a pregnant lady to reach the hospital, and post this, she named her new born after the constable.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, he announced a economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help make India self-reliant. Also, the Prime Minister flagged that the deadly virus may be part of our lives for a long time, as the nationwide tally crossed 70,000. Sadly, as per reports, the death toll also neared 2,300, while over 22,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. In his address to the nation, PM Modi, with regard to the fourth phase of the lockdown, said that, beginning May 18, the lockdown would be totally different with new rules and guidelines and these rules would be announced later after taking into account feedback from all chief ministers.

Credits :PTI

