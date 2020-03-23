COVID 19: Punjab government imposes curfew to combat Coronavirus outbreak post lockdown failure

As the toll of Coronavirus cases reaches 21, the Punjab Government has decided to impose a complete curfew in the state to prevent the widespread of the highly contagious virus.

As the Coronavirus cases in India are increasing rapidly, Captain Amrinder Singh led Punjab government has taken a stringent measure and imposed a full curfew in the state. The decision was taken after Punjab recorded around 21 cases of the highly transmissible virus along with one death. To note, with curfew being imposed in the state, Punjab has taken stringent precautionary measures to combat the widespread of the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, Punjab announced complete lockdown after the Coronavirus outbreak had hit the state.

According to media reports, the curfew was imposed after the lockdown was failed in the state post Janata Curfew with people still defying the precautionary measures of social distancing and self quarantine. “After reviewing the situation with the Chief Secretary and the DGP, the CM has announced a full curfew with no relaxations,” an official spokesperson was quoted saying. Furthermore, a senior official also told PTI that the sole ide of curfew is to keep them indoors. “Curfew was imposed as people were still coming out in large numbers. So, the idea is to keep them inside,” he added.

As of now, there is no announcement till when the curfew will be imposed in Punjab. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners of all districts in the state have also been asked to issue orders accordingly. The spokesperson also emphasised that any person will be allowed relaxation during the curfew for a given period and a specific purpose.

