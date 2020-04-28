COVID 19 recovered Mumbai cop is overwhelmed by the warm welcome from his colleagues after beating Coronavirus

After defeating Coronavirus, a senior Mumbai cop was welcomed by his colleagues with applause, cheers and a flower shower. The COVID 19 recovered cop was left in tears. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 outbreak is a cause of concern for everyone across the world and in India, the rising number of cases has left the nation worried. However, amid the negativity around, a positive piece of news is lighting up the internet as a senior Mumbai police cop recovered from the deadly virus and returned from the hospital. However, the best part was the fact that his colleagues and other police officers welcomed him in the most special way.

A video that is going viral on social media features a senior cop getting off the car with his mask on and his Mumbai Police colleagues gathered around while waiting for him. As soon as the COVID 19 recovered cop got off the car, other police officers started clapping for him and cheered him on for defeating the virus and returning home safe. They even showered flower petals on the Coronavirus recovered cop. Seeing the sweet gesture by his co-workers, the COVID 19 recovered cop was left in tears.

Even then, his colleagues cheered him and told him not to tear up as he defeated Coronavirus. The heartwarming video is going viral on social media and fans are hailing it as a positive message amid the negative news about COVID 19.

Check out Mumbai Police cheering for COVID 19 recovered senior cop:

Amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus being detected in Mumbai police cops, officers over the age of 55 were asked to stay at home after 3 of the members of the force succumbed to the deadly virus. The central government had issued guidelines and had but copies above the age of 55 in a high risk category. As the cases in Maharashtra continue to rise, such videos surely bring some positivity amid the Coronavirus scare across the country.

